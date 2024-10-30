Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in October

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,154,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the September 30th total of 1,488,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of KKPNF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

