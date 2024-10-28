iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.75. 10,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 229,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $893.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

