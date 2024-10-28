TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $33.22 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

NYSEARCA DFGR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $28.12. 28,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

