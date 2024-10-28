Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $496.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,028,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,687,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $346.45 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

