Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 936.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.59. 380,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,936. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.43 and a 1-year high of $175.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.