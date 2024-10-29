Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $42.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00037543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,374 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,373.45194 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04783951 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $26,576,340.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

