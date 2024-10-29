THORChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $338.48 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $338.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00008664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,277,120 coins and its circulating supply is 260,943,354 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

