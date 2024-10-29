China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

