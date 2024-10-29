Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ERLFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,069. The company has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.13. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

