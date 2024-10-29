Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $6.63 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $137,070.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,102.35 or 0.99762139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,077,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,278 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97387743 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,089.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

