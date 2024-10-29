Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $12.66 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and $361,378.84 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

