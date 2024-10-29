China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 54.7% in October

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,201.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Monday. China Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

