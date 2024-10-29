Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 162.6% in October

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 227.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.
