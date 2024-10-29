Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 162.6% in October

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLGL

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 20,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.59.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 227.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.