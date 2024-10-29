Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $7.90 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00011275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $49.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00037543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,840,442 coins and its circulating supply is 473,192,779 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.