Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.