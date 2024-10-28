Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 5,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

