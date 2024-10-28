Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $173.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Read Our Latest Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.