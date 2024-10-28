NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

