Carret Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 462,887 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

