Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $198,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,461 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VIOV opened at $90.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
