First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 3,068 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $45,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.