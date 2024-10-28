Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 186,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 328,166 shares.The stock last traded at $95.18 and had previously closed at $97.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.