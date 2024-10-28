GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,445,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,887,321 shares.The stock last traded at $34.05 and had previously closed at $31.06.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.38% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
