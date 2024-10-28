United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

