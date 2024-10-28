Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 230,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,735,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,918,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

