Counos X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Counos X has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $2.08 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,994.10 or 1.00073791 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,978.62 or 1.00050999 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Counos X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars.
