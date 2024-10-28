Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,037,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230,971. Cannabis Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Cannabis Global

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

