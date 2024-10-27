VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,437.47

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $273.57 million and approximately $9,437.47 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00005205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,480.74 or 0.99691634 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,433.40 or 0.99621703 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,638,938 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,635,769.94920094. The last known price of VerusCoin is 3.55651525 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,265.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

