SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Boosted by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock remained flat at $40.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 886,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

