Park Edge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.32. 38,762,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,829,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

