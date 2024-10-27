Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $697.82 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $33.23 or 0.00048709 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $697.82 million and $49.82 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 31.94739658 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $53,738,783.11 traded over the last 24 hours.”

