TXNM Energy (TXNM) and Its Competitors Financial Review

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) is one of 105 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TXNM Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TXNM Energy pays out 170.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TXNM Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 TXNM Energy Competitors 1054 4723 4587 91 2.36

Profitability

TXNM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.78%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares TXNM Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% TXNM Energy Competitors 1.41% 6.88% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXNM Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.94 billion $88.35 million 48.53 TXNM Energy Competitors $41.37 billion $582.15 million -2.10

TXNM Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TXNM Energy. TXNM Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy’s peers have a beta of -1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

