MetisDAO Trading Down 13.8% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $231.66 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $37.97 or 0.00056715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,957.48 or 1.00016051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012813 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.95015045 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $25,807,864.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.