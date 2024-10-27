J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $71.38. 1,775,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

