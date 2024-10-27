J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 945 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $154,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. 246,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,379. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.