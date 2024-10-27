J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 945 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $154,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.68. 246,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,379. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
