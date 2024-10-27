Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.43. 4,916,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.