DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comcast were worth $163,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4,108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 373,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,149,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Trading Up 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.