Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.