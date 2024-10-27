Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.