Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Beyond Stock Down 4.8 %

BYON stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.65.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. Beyond’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $33,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

