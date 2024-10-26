tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.37 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. tomiNet has a market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00236739 BTC.

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.02515505 USD and is down -17.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $31,507,051.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

