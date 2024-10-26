Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 20.8% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 641.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,463. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

