Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

