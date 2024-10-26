Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $933.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,039.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

