Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Herbalife Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $672.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

