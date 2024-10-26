Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Fiserv Price Performance
FISV opened at $203.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.
