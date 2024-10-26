Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $207.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,595 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

