Substratum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,245.00 or 1.00021825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00057470 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023781 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

