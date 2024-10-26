Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.87 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,230.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.06 or 0.00522172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00102075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00237855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00067627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.