Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Grows By 466.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Singapore Airlines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 24,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,768. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.
About Singapore Airlines
