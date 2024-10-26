Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Grows By 466.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 24,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,768. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

